Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 LINCOLN MKC RESERVE AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, All wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/Factory carstarter/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2017 Lincoln MKC

166,782 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Lincoln MKC

AWD 4dr Reserve/Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

2017 Lincoln MKC

AWD 4dr Reserve/Navigation/Leather/Sunroof

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Used
166,782KM
VIN 5LMTJ3DH1HUL46373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB6373
  • Mileage 166,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 LINCOLN MKC RESERVE AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, All wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Sunroof Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/Factory carstarter/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

2017 Lincoln MKC