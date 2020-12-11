2017 Lincoln MKX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats MODULAR SEATING VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.