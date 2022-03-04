Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

235,305 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8541053
  2. 8541053
  3. 8541053
  4. 8541053
  5. 8541053
  6. 8541053
  7. 8541053
  8. 8541053
  9. 8541053
  10. 8541053
  11. 8541053
  12. 8541053
  13. 8541053
  14. 8541053
  15. 8541053
  16. 8541053
  17. 8541053
  18. 8541053
  19. 8541053
  20. 8541053
  21. 8541053
  22. 8541053
  23. 8541053
  24. 8541053
  25. 8541053
  26. 8541053
  27. 8541053
  28. 8541053
  29. 8541053
  30. 8541053
  31. 8541053
  32. 8541053
  33. 8541053
  34. 8541053
  35. 8541053
  36. 8541053
  37. 8541053
  38. 8541053
  39. 8541053
  40. 8541053
  41. 8541053
  42. 8541053
  43. 8541053
  44. 8541053
  45. 8541053
  46. 8541053
  47. 8541053
  48. 8541053
  49. 8541053
  50. 8541053
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

235,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8541053
  • Stock #: 36648
  • VIN: JM1BN1V78H1112976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36648
  • Mileage 235,305 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 10.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36648 - LOT #: 534 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Toyota Sienna LE
 354,264 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X5 3.0 SI
 159,759 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
 157,803 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory