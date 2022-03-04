2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$6,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 3 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8541053

8541053 Stock #: 36648

36648 VIN: JM1BN1V78H1112976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36648

Mileage 235,305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.