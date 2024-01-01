Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

39,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4MATIC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

11939454

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 4MATIC | LEATHER | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

Used
39,501KM
VIN WDDMH4GB6HJ434878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT4878
  • Mileage 39,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Active Brake Assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.60 Axle Ratio
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Transmission: Double Clutch Automatic 7G-DCT -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

