Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

59,390 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4Matic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4Matic

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1615246838
  2. 1615246837
  3. 1615246918
  4. 1615246917
  5. 1615246917
  6. 1615246917
  7. 1615246917
  8. 1615246917
  9. 1615246917
  10. 1615246918
  11. 1615246918
  12. 1615246918
  13. 1615246917
  14. 1615246918
  15. 1615246918
  16. 1615246918
  17. 1615246917
  18. 1615246917
  19. 1615246917
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6644684
  • Stock #: 413373
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB3HJ413373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean 2017 Mercedes B250 4matic now at Car Zone. Equipped with navigation, panoramic sunroof, heated leather power seating, bluetooth, backup camera, push start and much more. Only 59,000 kms and clean Car Fax Report.

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at www.carzonecalgary.com 


Why Shop at Car Zone
Market Value Pricing
Flexible Financing Options
Easy Pre Approvals regardless of credit history
Upto $10,000 Cash Back Available
Free Full CarFax Vehicle History Report With Clean Title
Warranty Available On All Vehicles
Open 7 Days a Week
Top Money Paid for your Current Vehicle
We Buy Vehicles Everyday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 2,970 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 70,300 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 98,100 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory