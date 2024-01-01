Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

65,459 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11129551
  2. 11129551
  3. 11129551
  4. 11129551
  5. 11129551
  6. 11129551
  7. 11129551
  8. 11129551
  9. 11129551
  10. 11129551
  11. 11129551
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDWJ4KB7HF347997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J24202A
  • Mileage 65,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Dodge Challenger GT 43,372 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 136,244 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 64,256 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class