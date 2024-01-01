$30,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDWJ4KB7HF347997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # J24202A
- Mileage 65,459 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
2021 Dodge Challenger GT 43,372 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 136,244 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 64,256 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Call Dealer
1-403-241-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class