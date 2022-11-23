2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

$24,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 3 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9402937

9402937 Stock #: 52380

52380 VIN: 55SWF4KB4HU185258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 52380

Mileage 114,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.