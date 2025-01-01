Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

36,370 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12513931

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1746909016
  2. 1746909016
  3. 1746909016
  4. 1746909016
  5. 1746909016
  6. 1746909016
  7. 1746909017
  8. 1746909017
  9. 1746909017
  10. 1746909017
  11. 1746909017
  12. 1746909018
  13. 1746909018
  14. 1746909018
  15. 1746909018
  16. 1746909018
  17. 1746909018
  18. 1746909018
  19. 1746909018
  20. 1746909018
  21. 1746909018
  22. 1746909018
  23. 1746909018
  24. 1746909018
  25. 1746909018
  26. 1746909018
  27. 1746909018
  28. 1746909019
  29. 1746909019
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDSJ4GB8HN429847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,370 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC 36,370 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d 196,585 KM $18,600 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura MDX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Acura MDX 115,480 KM $28,600 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class