2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 7 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9991160

9991160 Stock #: 65719

65719 VIN: WDDSJ4GB2HN413790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 65719

Mileage 56,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.