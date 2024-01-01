$34,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC 4dr AMG GLA 45
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$34,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 324133
- Mileage 106,519 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 45 AMG
This compact luxury SUV offers exhilarating performance, advanced technology, and sleek styling. With a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 375HP, it’s perfect for those who crave a dynamic driving experience.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for 5
- 8” COMAND infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and parking sensors
- Premium leather seats with power-adjustable, heated front seats
- Keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control
- Power liftgate and split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking
Ideal for individuals seeking a high-performance, luxurious SUV with cutting-edge features and striking design.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
