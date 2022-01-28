Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

57,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC w/ XENON'S / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC w/ XENON'S / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8271366
  Stock #: 19764
  VIN: WDCTG4GB0HJ338182

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 19764
  Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER Mercedes GLA250 4MATIC comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, heated power leather seats with memory settings, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, push start ignition, premium sound system, attention assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Auxiliary Audio Input, Brake Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Ti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

