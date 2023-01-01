2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$40,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 8 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9742723

9742723 Stock #: 972821

972821 VIN: 4JGDA5GB4HA972821

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 60,853 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Front Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Diff...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.