Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

60,853 KM

Details Description Features

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 400 NAVIGATION 360 BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 400 NAVIGATION 360 BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9742723
  2. 9742723
  3. 9742723
  4. 9742723
  5. 9742723
  6. 9742723
  7. 9742723
  8. 9742723
  9. 9742723
  10. 9742723
  11. 9742723
  12. 9742723
  13. 9742723
  14. 9742723
  15. 9742723
  16. 9742723
  17. 9742723
  18. 9742723
  19. 9742723
  20. 9742723
  21. 9742723
  22. 9742723
  23. 9742723
  24. 9742723
  25. 9742723
  26. 9742723
  27. 9742723
  28. 9742723
  29. 9742723
Contact Seller

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,853KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9742723
  • Stock #: 972821
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB4HA972821

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 60,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 400 WITH LOW 60853 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Front Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Diff...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 60,853 KM
$40,988 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 7 Series 74...
 34,468 KM
$56,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,934 KM
$48,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory