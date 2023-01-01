$40,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 400 NAVIGATION 360 BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$40,988
+ taxes & licensing
60,853KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9742723
- Stock #: 972821
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB4HA972821
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 60,853 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 400 WITH LOW 60853 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Brake Assist,ABS,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Front Performance,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Steering,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Diff...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4