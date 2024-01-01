$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS 450 4MATIC SUV
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGDF6EE8HA897142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST7007
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS