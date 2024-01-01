Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 4MATIC SUV

12044110

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS 450 4MATIC SUV

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGDF6EE8HA897142

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # ST7007
  Mileage 0

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

DVD / Entertainment

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Kash Auto Gallery

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-XXXX

403-455-5500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kash Auto Gallery

403-455-5500

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS