403-606-9008
2017 Mini Cooper Automatic Technology - Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this LIKE NEW absolutely stunning 1-Calgary Owner Accident Free Mini that has only 1,300 original kms yes that is only 1,300 pampered kms & comes with the balance of the factory warranty with Roadside Assistance, Always stored inside and meticulously maintained, Cilajet Paint Protection with warranty, powered by a 1.5L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a Automatic Transmission with MINI Green Eco Engine Auto option for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Technology Package with Navigation System Professional XL w/Voice Control, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Rain Sensing Wipers, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, LED Lights Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights & LED Fog lights, Loaded Package, Essentials Package, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control w/Braking Function, Cold Weather Package, Storage Compartment Package, 18 Vanity Spoke Two-Tone Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Upgraded Satellite Gray Lounge Leather Heated Sport Seats with Center Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the front wheel drive with MINI Performance Control will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, if you are looking to purchase a like new very nicely equipped Mini Automatic and save thousands off the price of new then this MINI MUST BE SEEN TO BE BELIEVED! Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, priced at $27,995.00, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY & https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #MLN17.
