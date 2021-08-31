Menu
2017 MINI Cooper

53,224 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Hardtop JCW

Location

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

  Listing ID: 8058019
  Stock #: JCW17
  VIN: WMWXM9C36H2G49430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # JCW17
  • Mileage 53,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mini Cooper JCW Automatic - Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning accident free low km fully certified and serviced JCW that has only 53,224 Kmsand comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant Package with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Heads Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Braking Function Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System with Wireless Music Streaming/Satellite Radio &USB Connect, Keyless Access with push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option, Extra Storage with the adjustable Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic Climate Control, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Sport Seats, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights w/LED Fog lights, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential MINI with Chrome Line Interior Package and the upgraded JCW Carbon Black Cross Punch Leather Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new nicely equipped Mini JCW and save thousands off the new list price at $32,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY &https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW17.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

