$36,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008
2017 MINI Cooper
CONVERTIBLE JCW
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8253043
- Stock #: JCW17A
- VIN: WMWWH9C3XH3A78664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCW17A
- Mileage 34,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works Rare 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning accident free fully certified low km hard to find 6-Speed Manual MINI JCW Convertible that has only 34,120 kms & comes fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the amazing John Cooper Works Sport Tuned Bluetooth Exhaust ($3000.00 dealer installed option) Mini Connected w/Voice Control, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Braking Function, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & Rear Fog Lamp, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Finished in stunning Thunder Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD with Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $36,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY & https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW17A.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.