Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper

34,120 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE JCW

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE JCW

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 8253043
  2. 8253043
  3. 8253043
  4. 8253043
  5. 8253043
  6. 8253043
  7. 8253043
  8. 8253043
  9. 8253043
  10. 8253043
  11. 8253043
  12. 8253043
  13. 8253043
  14. 8253043
  15. 8253043
  16. 8253043
  17. 8253043
  18. 8253043
  19. 8253043
  20. 8253043
  21. 8253043
  22. 8253043
  23. 8253043
  24. 8253043
  25. 8253043
  26. 8253043
  27. 8253043
  28. 8253043
  29. 8253043
  30. 8253043
  31. 8253043
  32. 8253043
  33. 8253043
  34. 8253043
  35. 8253043
  36. 8253043
  37. 8253043
  38. 8253043
  39. 8253043
  40. 8253043
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,120KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8253043
  • Stock #: JCW17A
  • VIN: WMWWH9C3XH3A78664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCW17A
  • Mileage 34,120 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mini Cooper Convertible John Cooper Works Rare 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning accident free fully certified low km hard to find 6-Speed Manual MINI JCW Convertible that has only 34,120 kms & comes fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the amazing John Cooper Works Sport Tuned Bluetooth Exhaust ($3000.00 dealer installed option) Mini Connected w/Voice Control, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Cruise Control with Braking Function, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & Rear Fog Lamp, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy wheels, Finished in stunning Thunder Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD with Performance Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $36,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY & https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW17A.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2019 MINI 5 Door Pre...
 33,874 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Cou...
 22,122 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 118,376 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory