2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
ALL4
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
ALL4
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # CLMS17
- Mileage 80,631 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL-4 Manual- Come check out this accident free rare 6-Spd Manual eco-friendly MINI Cooper Clubman ALL-4 AWD that comes fully certified & serviced, This spacious Mini comes powered by a 1.5L-Twin Scroll Turbo mated to a Steptronic Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, nicely equipped including MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Auto Wipers, MINI Visual Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package with Front & Rear Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, A/C, Roof Railing , Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 MINI Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in White Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior Heated Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the AWD with Mini Driving Modes and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters and unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 80,631 kms, save thousands off the new list at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CLMS17.
Vehicle Features
