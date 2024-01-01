Menu
2017 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL-4 Manual- Come check out this accident free rare 6-Spd Manual eco-friendly MINI Cooper Clubman ALL-4 AWD that comes fully certified & serviced, This spacious Mini comes powered by a 1.5L-Twin Scroll Turbo mated to a Steptronic Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, nicely equipped including MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Auto Wipers, MINI Visual Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package with Front & Rear Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, A/C, Roof Railing , Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 MINI Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in White Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior Heated Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the AWD with Mini Driving Modes and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters and unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 80,631 kms, save thousands off the new list at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CLMS17.

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

Used
80,631KM
VIN WMWLU1C35H2C42277

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # CLMS17
  • Mileage 80,631 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mini Cooper Clubman ALL-4 Manual- Come check out this accident free rare 6-Spd Manual eco-friendly MINI Cooper Clubman ALL-4 AWD that comes fully certified & serviced, This spacious Mini comes powered by a 1.5L-Twin Scroll Turbo mated to a Steptronic Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, nicely equipped including MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Auto Wipers, MINI Visual Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package with Front & Rear Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, A/C, Roof Railing , Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 MINI Loop Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in White Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior Heated Seats w/Front Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the AWD with Mini Driving Modes and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters and unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, 80,631 kms, save thousands off the new list at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CLMS17.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

