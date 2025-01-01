2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

Menu
<p>Looking for a fun, sporty, and practical ride? Check out this <strong>2017 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4</strong> – the perfect blend of iconic MINI styling, turbocharged performance, and all-wheel drive capability!</p><p><strong>Clean Carfax – No Accidents</strong><br /><strong>Turbocharged 2.0L Engine – 189 HP</strong><br /><strong>ALL4 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling</strong><br /><strong>Premium Interior with Sport Seats</strong><br /><strong>Spacious Clubman Design with Split Rear Doors</strong><br /><strong>Loaded with Features – Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & More!</strong></p><p>This MINI Cooper S Clubman is a blast to drive while offering everyday practicality with its <strong>unique split rear doors and comfortable seating for five</strong>. Whether youre cruising around the city or hitting the highway, this MINI delivers <strong>style, performance, and efficiency in one package</strong>.</p><p><strong>Test drives available! Contact us today to book your appointment.</strong></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,780KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

