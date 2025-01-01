$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
4dr HB S ALL4
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour black + grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F24416
- Mileage 117,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, sporty, and practical ride? Check out this 2017 MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4 – the perfect blend of iconic MINI styling, turbocharged performance, and all-wheel drive capability!
Clean Carfax – No Accidents
Turbocharged 2.0L Engine – 189 HP
ALL4 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling
Premium Interior with Sport Seats
Spacious Clubman Design with Split Rear Doors
Loaded with Features – Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & More!
This MINI Cooper S Clubman is a blast to drive while offering everyday practicality with its unique split rear doors and comfortable seating for five. Whether you're cruising around the city or hitting the highway, this MINI delivers style, performance, and efficiency in one package.
Test drives available! Contact us today to book your appointment.
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades.
