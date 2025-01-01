$19,995+ GST
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman
S
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CLMDB17S
- Mileage 108,909 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mini Cooper Clubman S ALL-4 Automatic- Come check out this eco-friendly Clubman S ALL-4 AWD that has been fully certified and serviced including brand new ALL WEATHER tires, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with the 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin Scroll Turbo mated to an Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes Package for increased performance & fuel economy, nicely equipped including Mini Connected, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs,Visibility Package with Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, Lights Package w/Front & Rear Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in elegant Deep Blue Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior w/Heated Seats & Center Armrest, 18 MINI LA Net Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the AWD with MINI Driving Modes & Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history reporthttps://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Br1krAFm/V7YbDlTkXwjGtr/bAZjM44c , 108,909 Kms, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & verifiable customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock # CLMDB17S.
