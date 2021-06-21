Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

85,284 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

S ALL-4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

S ALL-4

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 7351397
  2. 7351397
  3. 7351397
  4. 7351397
  5. 7351397
  6. 7351397
  7. 7351397
  8. 7351397
  9. 7351397
  10. 7351397
  11. 7351397
  12. 7351397
  13. 7351397
  14. 7351397
  15. 7351397
  16. 7351397
  17. 7351397
  18. 7351397
  19. 7351397
  20. 7351397
  21. 7351397
  22. 7351397
  23. 7351397
  24. 7351397
  25. 7351397
  26. 7351397
  27. 7351397
  28. 7351397
  29. 7351397
  30. 7351397
  31. 7351397
  32. 7351397
  33. 7351397
  34. 7351397
  35. 7351397
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,284KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7351397
  • Stock #: CL17S
  • VIN: WMWLU5C32H2F24528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CL17S
  • Mileage 85,284 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mini Cooper Clubman S ALL-4 - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning fully certified accident free eco-friendly Clubman S ALL-4 that comes fully certified & serviced including brand new all weather tires, very nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES WITH MOST EVERY OPTION including Navigation System Professional w/Voice Control & MINI Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control with Reversing Camera (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a newly designed 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Visibility Package w/Electric Heated Windshield, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Automatically dimming interior mirror, Mini Yours Sports Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Chrome Line Interior & Exterior Package, 18 MINI Star Spoke Silver Alloy wheels, Finished in elegant Pure Burgundy Metallic with the upgraded Indigo Blue Lounge Leather Interior w/Power Memory Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the all weather tires combined with the AWD with Mini Driving Modes and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the new list, 85,284 kms, priced at $28,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock # CL17S. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2017 MINI Cooper Har...
 68,040 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Har...
 79,279 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Cou...
 68,338 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory