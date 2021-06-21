+ taxes & licensing
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
2017 Mini Cooper Clubman S ALL-4 - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning fully certified accident free eco-friendly Clubman S ALL-4 that comes fully certified & serviced including brand new all weather tires, very nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES WITH MOST EVERY OPTION including Navigation System Professional w/Voice Control & MINI Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control with Reversing Camera (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a newly designed 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Visibility Package w/Electric Heated Windshield, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Automatically dimming interior mirror, Mini Yours Sports Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Chrome Line Interior & Exterior Package, 18 MINI Star Spoke Silver Alloy wheels, Finished in elegant Pure Burgundy Metallic with the upgraded Indigo Blue Lounge Leather Interior w/Power Memory Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving the all weather tires combined with the AWD with Mini Driving Modes and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the new list, 85,284 kms, priced at $28,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock # CL17S. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
