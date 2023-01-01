2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$12,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 1 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10155390

10155390 Stock #: 72337

72337 VIN: JA32U2FU9HU607438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72337

Mileage 93,192 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.