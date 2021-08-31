Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

114,117 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES CVT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 8011164
  2. 8011164
  3. 8011164
  4. 8011164
  5. 8011164
  6. 8011164
  7. 8011164
  8. 8011164
  9. 8011164
  10. 8011164
  11. 8011164
  12. 8011164
  13. 8011164
  14. 8011164
  15. 8011164
  16. 8011164
  17. 8011164
  18. 8011164
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8011164
  • Stock #: GEM008
  • VIN: JA32U2FU3HU603966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,117 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES *Rebuilt Status* featuring Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Aid, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interval wipers
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2014 Honda CR-V LX 4...
 167,500 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 128,815 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 134,855 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory