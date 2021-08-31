Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

183,573 KM

183,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019735
  • Stock #: FL-0074
  • VIN: ML32F4FJ7HHF06717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0074
  • Mileage 183,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

