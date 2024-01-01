Menu
Account
Sign In
This 7 PASSENGER LOW KM Mitsubishi Outlander SE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, power sunroof, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push start ignition, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system and much more!!!

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

95,596 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE w/ V6 / ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle
12030223

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE w/ V6 / ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 12030223
  2. 12030223
  3. 12030223
  4. 12030223
  5. 12030223
  6. 12030223
  7. 12030223
  8. 12030223
  9. 12030223
  10. 12030223
  11. 12030223
  12. 12030223
  13. 12030223
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,596KM
VIN JA4JZ3AX4HZ601257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20863
  • Mileage 95,596 KM

Vehicle Description

This 7 PASSENGER LOW KM Mitsubishi Outlander SE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, power sunroof, back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with push start ignition, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, premium sound system and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front All-Season, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Spoiler, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Dis...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL 39,396 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue URBAN w/ LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue URBAN w/ LOW KMS 33,800 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT w/ AWD / NAVI / ALPINE SOUND / LOW KMS for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Dodge Challenger GT w/ AWD / NAVI / ALPINE SOUND / LOW KMS 14,900 KM $48,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander