2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES BACKUP CAMERA HEATED FRONT SEATS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Used
273,610KM
VIN JA4AZ2A38HZ607215
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 273,610 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES WITH 273610 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Front All-Season,Power Steering,Rear Defrost,Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Spoiler,ABS,Aluminum Wheels,Privacy Glass,Four Wheel Drive,Intermittent Wipers,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake As...
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander