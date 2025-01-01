$14,988+ GST
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF LEATHER
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$14,988
+ GST
Used
165,621KM
VIN JA4AZ2A31HZ602826
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 165,621 KM
Vehicle Description
20174 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES WITH 3RD ROW SEATS 7 PASSENGER, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Front All-Season,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Aluminum Wheels,Four Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Tires - Rear All-Season,Stability Control,AM/FM Stereo,Front Head Air Bag,Tire Pressure Monitor,MP3 Capability,Power Door...
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander