$14,988+ GST
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2017 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES WITH AWD AND 165621 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!
All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
