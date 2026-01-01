Menu
ES

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

VIN JA4AZ2A31HZ602826

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2017 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES WITH AWD AND 165621 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!

One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions?

Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446!

All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C).

Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

