2017 Mitsubishi RVR

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 7 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8140651

8140651 Stock #: 28930

28930 VIN: JA4AJ3AU5HZ602947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28930

Mileage 109,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.