2017 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SV *Ltd Avail*
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 329996
- Mileage 148,293 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Nissan Altima SV
This midsize sedan offers a balance of comfort, technology, and efficient performance. With a 2.5L four-cylinder engine delivering 179HP, it’s ideal for daily commuting and long-distance drives.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for 5
- 5” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM
- Rearview camera
- Premium cloth seats with power-adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats
- Keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power sunroof
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning
Ideal for individuals or families seeking a well-equipped, fuel-efficient sedan with modern features.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
