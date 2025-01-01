Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 NISSAN ALTIMA SL (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including:Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Factory Car starter Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Rearview camera Heated steering wheel/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2017 Nissan Altima

159,258 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn SL/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CAR STARTER

Watch This Vehicle
12089296

2017 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn SL/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF/CAR STARTER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,258KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP0HC489542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB9542
  • Mileage 159,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 NISSAN ALTIMA SL (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including:Heated Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Factory Car starter Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Rearview camera Heated steering wheel/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD/LT/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/CAR STARTER/HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD/LT/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/CAR STARTER/HEATED SEATS 125,607 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Platinum/Sunroof/Leather/Back up Camera/Navi for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD Platinum/Sunroof/Leather/Back up Camera/Navi 150,005 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT/LEATHER/BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT/LEATHER/BACKUP CAMERA 177,516 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima