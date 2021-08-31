Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

143,168 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2.5

2.5

Location

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070688
  • Stock #: FL-0078
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9HN338672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $99/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $19,995 O.A.C

 

*All Vehicles Are Mechanically Inspected. Comes with Verified CARFAX Report

 

Finance or Lease Available - zero down No Payments for 12 Months

Guranteed Approval | Good, Bad or NO Credit

Extended Warranty & Insurance Available!

 

Finance & Lease Auto - Macleod Trail

Call Us: 1(587) 391-87757

Visit Us: 4115 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB, T2G2R6

Visit Our Website www.financeandleaseauto.ca

 

**AMVIC Licensed Automotive Dealership**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

