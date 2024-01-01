Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold.

2017 Nissan GT-R

29,228 KM

$169,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan GT-R

PREMIUM | RECARO BUCKET SEATS | TUNED | NISMO WHEELS | $0 DOWN

2017 Nissan GT-R

PREMIUM | RECARO BUCKET SEATS | TUNED | NISMO WHEELS | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$169,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,228KM
VIN JN1AR5EF4HM820514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GT0514
  • Mileage 29,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leatherette Door Trim Insert w/Carpet Lower
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.70 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Bilstein DampTronic Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Engine: 3.8L DOHC Twin Turbo V6 (VR38DETT)
Transmission: Dual-Clutch 6-Speed w/Paddle-Shift
52-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Titanium Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Rocker Panel Extensions
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Door Handles
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Additional Features

Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Bucket Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert
Rear Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tires: Fr 255/40ZRF20 & Rr 285/35ZRF20 Dunlop -inc: High-performance
summer run-flat
Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert
Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$169,998

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Nissan GT-R