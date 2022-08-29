Menu
2017 Nissan Maxima

96,513 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

SR/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/REARVIEW CAMERA/CARSTARTER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

96,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9308311
  • Stock #: 63674
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP2HC363674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63674
  • Mileage 96,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 NISSAN MAXIMA SR (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Factory Car starter Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 12 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles

