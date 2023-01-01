2017 Nissan Murano

$22,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10421112

10421112 Stock #: 79281

79281 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN118266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79281

Mileage 145,092 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.