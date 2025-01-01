Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 63797 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $13,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Nissan Murano

146,335 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12461488

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12461488
  2. 12461488
  3. 12461488
  4. 12461488
  5. 12461488
  6. 12461488
  7. 12461488
  8. 12461488
  9. 12461488
  10. 12461488
  11. 12461488
  12. 12461488
  13. 12461488
  14. 12461488
  15. 12461488
  16. 12461488
  17. 12461488
  18. 12461488
  19. 12461488
  20. 12461488
  21. 12461488
  22. 12461488
  23. 12461488
  24. 12461488
  25. 12461488
  26. 12461488
  27. 12461488
  28. 12461488
  29. 12461488
  30. 12461488
  31. 12461488
  32. 12461488
  33. 12461488
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,335KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH8HN131600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 63797
  • Mileage 146,335 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 63797
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $13,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Volkswagen Touareg 142,817 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Audi Q5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Audi Q5 189,566 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Focus for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Ford Focus 258,858 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Nissan Murano