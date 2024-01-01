Menu
Stock #: 43116
Reserve Price: $10,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

144,985 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,985KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM0HC642398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43116
  • Mileage 144,985 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43116
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $10,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Nissan Pathfinder