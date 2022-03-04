Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

98,974 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8582618
  2. 8582618
  3. 8582618
  4. 8582618
  5. 8582618
  6. 8582618
  7. 8582618
  8. 8582618
  9. 8582618
  10. 8582618
  11. 8582618
  12. 8582618
  13. 8582618
  14. 8582618
  15. 8582618
  16. 8582618
  17. 8582618
  18. 8582618
  19. 8582618
  20. 8582618
  21. 8582618
  22. 8582618
  23. 8582618
  24. 8582618
  25. 8582618
  26. 8582618
  27. 8582618
  28. 8582618
  29. 8582618
  30. 8582618
  31. 8582618
Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

98,974KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8582618
  • Stock #: 36314
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5HC695825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36314
  • Mileage 98,974 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36314 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $22,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Keystone Spring...
 999,999 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Forest River Ch...
 999,999 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford E450 FOOD ...
 226,776 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory