2017 Nissan Qashqai
SV AWD, KELESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAM, SUN ROOF, REMOTE STARTER!
Location
Chinook Auto Sales
2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8246478
- Stock #: W3339
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR3HW123339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,678 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN VEHICLE. THIS SMALL AWD SUV COMESE WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAMERA, SUN ROOF, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS. FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!
YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY!!!
CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!
Vehicle Features
