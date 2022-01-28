Menu
2017 Nissan Qashqai

88,678 KM

Details

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD, KELESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAM, SUN ROOF, REMOTE STARTER!

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD, KELESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAM, SUN ROOF, REMOTE STARTER!

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

88,678KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8246478
  Stock #: W3339
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR3HW123339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W3339
  • Mileage 88,678 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN VEHICLE. THIS SMALL AWD SUV COMESE WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, BACK UP CAMERA, SUN ROOF, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS. FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA  OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY!!!


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

