2017 Nissan Rogue

135,670 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD Sport Utility

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD Sport Utility

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,670KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080810
  • Stock #: 835949
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5HC835949

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 835949
  • Mileage 135,670 KM

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

