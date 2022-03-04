Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Rogue

96,746 KM

Details Description

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8531234
  2. 8531234
  3. 8531234
  4. 8531234
  5. 8531234
  6. 8531234
  7. 8531234
  8. 8531234
  9. 8531234
  10. 8531234
  11. 8531234
  12. 8531234
  13. 8531234
  14. 8531234
  15. 8531234
  16. 8531234
  17. 8531234
  18. 8531234
  19. 8531234
  20. 8531234
  21. 8531234
  22. 8531234
  23. 8531234
  24. 8531234
  25. 8531234
  26. 8531234
  27. 8531234
  28. 8531234
  29. 8531234
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

96,746KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8531234
  • Stock #: 32875
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1HC781338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32875
  • Mileage 96,746 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 7.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 32875 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $21,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 136,135 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen TIGU...
 203,188 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S
 96,746 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory