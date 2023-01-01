Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

46,624 KM

Details

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV FWD | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV FWD | EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

46,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9580597
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC735536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,624 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

