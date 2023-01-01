Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Sentra

140,572 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

  1. 1687451375
  2. 1687451377
  3. 1687451380
  4. 1687451382
  5. 1687451388
  6. 1687451390
  7. 1687451393
  8. 1687451395
  9. 1687451397
  10. 1687451399
  11. 1687451401
  12. 1687451404
  13. 1687451407
  14. 1687451411
  15. 1687451414
  16. 1687451416
  17. 1687451418
  18. 1687451421
  19. 1687451423
  20. 1687451427
  21. 1687451429
  22. 1687451432
  23. 1687451434
  24. 1687451436
  25. 1687451438
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,572KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097820
  • Stock #: GTW0088
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HY313467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,572 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-797-2475!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports West

2015 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 78,506 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 70,038 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 114,013 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-560-XXXX

(click to show)

403-560-8466

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory