2017 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 5 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10097820

10097820 Stock #: GTW0088

GTW0088 VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HY313467

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,572 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.