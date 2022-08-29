2017 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9181636

9181636 Stock #: 50126

50126 VIN: 3N1AB7AP8HL671288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 50126

Mileage 147,881 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.