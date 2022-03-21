2017 Nissan Versa

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660221

8660221 Stock #: 38646

38646 VIN: 3N1CE2CP5HL374365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38646

Mileage 127,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.