2017 Porsche Cayenne
S AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A52597
- Mileage 105,280 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Porsche Cayenne S – Impeccably Maintained, 31 Porsche Calgary Dealer Services!
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this 2017 Porsche Cayenne S. Finished in a timeless color combination and boasting a meticulous service history with 31 dealer-documented maintenance records from Porsche Centre Calgary, this Cayenne stands out for all the right reasons. Verified by CARFAX, this SUV is a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.
Vehicle Highlights:
Twin-Turbocharged 3.6L V6 – 420 hp of exhilarating performance
All-Wheel Drive – Confident handling in all seasons
Premium Interior – Full leather seats, heated front & rear, panoramic sunroof
Technology Package – Navigation, Bluetooth, Bose Surround Sound
Power Everything – Liftgate, steering, memory seats
Sport Chrono Package – Enhanced driving dynamics and performance metrics
Maintenance & History:
31 Documented Services at Porsche Centre Calgary
Carfax Verified – Clean, detailed, and transparent report
Consistently serviced, showing exceptional care by previous owner(s)
This Cayenne S delivers true Porsche driving DNA with the practicality of a luxury SUV. Don't miss your chance to own one of the most well-serviced and well-documented examples on the market today.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
