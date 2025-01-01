Menu
2017 Porsche Cayenne S – Impeccably Maintained, 31 Porsche Calgary Dealer Services!

Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and reliability with this 2017 Porsche Cayenne S. Finished in a timeless color combination and boasting a meticulous service history with 31 dealer-documented maintenance records from Porsche Centre Calgary, this Cayenne stands out for all the right reasons. Verified by CARFAX, this SUV is a rare opportunity for discerning buyers.

Vehicle Highlights:
Twin-Turbocharged 3.6L V6 – 420 hp of exhilarating performance
All-Wheel Drive – Confident handling in all seasons
Premium Interior – Full leather seats, heated front & rear, panoramic sunroof
Technology Package – Navigation, Bluetooth, Bose Surround Sound
Power Everything – Liftgate, steering, memory seats
Sport Chrono Package – Enhanced driving dynamics and performance metrics

Maintenance & History:

31 Documented Services at Porsche Centre Calgary
Carfax Verified – Clean, detailed, and transparent report
Consistently serviced, showing exceptional care by previous owner(s)

 

This Cayenne S delivers true Porsche driving DNA with the practicality of a luxury SUV. Don't miss your chance to own one of the most well-serviced and well-documented examples on the market today.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Porsche Cayenne