Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,348 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Porsche Cayenne S – Pearl White on Black | 114,346 km
Plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – By Appointment Only
This stunning 2017 Porsche Cayenne S, finished in Pearl White over Black leather, has just been professionally detailed and is fully prepared for its next owner. A perfect blend of luxury, athleticism, and day-to-day usability, the Cayenne S delivers classic Porsche performance in a versatile SUV package.Performance
• Engine: 3.6L twin-turbo V6
• Horsepower: 420 hp @ 6,000 rpm
• Torque: 406 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm
• Transmission: 8-speed automatic
• Drivetrain: All-wheel drive (AWD)
• 0–60 mph: 4.4 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package)
• Towing Capacity: 7,716 lbs
• Pearl White exterior with Black leather interior
• Only 114,346 km
• Panoramic roof, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, premium audio, and more
• Freshly detailed and ready for its next owner
• Will receive 4 brand-new tires prior to delivery
• Includes a warranty, with extended warranty options available
Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.
Vehicle Features
