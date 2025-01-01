Menu
<p data-start=124 data-end=321><strong data-start=124 data-end=186>2017 Porsche Cayenne S – Pearl White on Black | 114,346 km</strong><br data-start=186 data-end=189 /><strong data-start=189 data-end=210>Now $38,900 + GST</strong><br data-start=210 data-end=213 /><strong data-start=213 data-end=271>Plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing</strong><br data-start=271 data-end=274 /><strong data-start=274 data-end=321>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – By Appointment Only</strong></p><p data-start=323 data-end=637>This stunning <strong data-start=337 data-end=363>2017 Porsche Cayenne S</strong>, finished in <strong data-start=377 data-end=411>Pearl White over Black leather</strong>, has just been professionally detailed and is fully prepared for its next owner. A perfect blend of luxury, athleticism, and day-to-day usability, the Cayenne S delivers classic Porsche performance in a versatile SUV package.</p><hr data-start=639 data-end=642 /><h3 data-start=644 data-end=663><strong data-start=648 data-end=663>Performance</strong></h3><p data-start=664 data-end=952>• <strong data-start=666 data-end=677>Engine:</strong> 3.6L twin-turbo V6<br data-start=696 data-end=699 />• <strong data-start=701 data-end=716>Horsepower:</strong> 420 hp @ 6,000 rpm<br data-start=735 data-end=738 />• <strong data-start=740 data-end=751>Torque:</strong> 406 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm<br data-start=773 data-end=776 />• <strong data-start=778 data-end=795>Transmission:</strong> 8-speed automatic<br data-start=813 data-end=816 />• <strong data-start=818 data-end=833>Drivetrain:</strong> All-wheel drive (AWD)<br data-start=855 data-end=858 />• <strong data-start=860 data-end=873>0–60 mph:</strong> 4.4 seconds <em data-start=886 data-end=915>(with Sport Chrono Package)</em><br data-start=915 data-end=918 />• <strong data-start=920 data-end=940>Towing Capacity:</strong> 7,716 lbs</p><hr data-start=954 data-end=957 /><h3 data-start=959 data-end=981><strong data-start=963 data-end=981>Key Highlights</strong></h3><p data-start=982 data-end=1324>• Pearl White exterior with Black leather interior<br data-start=1032 data-end=1035 />• Only <strong data-start=1042 data-end=1056>114,346 km</strong><br data-start=1056 data-end=1059 />• Panoramic roof, heated seats, navigation, backup camera, premium audio, and more<br data-start=1141 data-end=1144 />• <strong data-start=1146 data-end=1195>Freshly detailed and ready for its next owner</strong><br data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />• <strong data-start=1200 data-end=1252>Will receive 4 brand-new tires prior to delivery</strong><br data-start=1252 data-end=1255 />• Includes a <strong data-start=1268 data-end=1280>warranty</strong>, with extended warranty options available</p><hr data-start=1326 data-end=1329 /><h3 data-start=1331 data-end=1344><strong data-start=1335 data-end=1344>Price</strong></h3><p data-start=1345 data-end=1362><strong data-start=1345 data-end=1362>$38,900 + GST</strong></p><p data-start=1364 data-end=1508><strong data-start=1364 data-end=1413>Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only</strong><br data-start=1413 data-end=1416 /><em data-start=1416 data-end=1508>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.</em></p>

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

VIN WP1AB2A22HLA52541

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

