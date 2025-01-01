2017 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=100 data-end=202><strong data-start=100 data-end=157>2016 Porsche Macan S – Only 44,096 km | $43,900 + GST Financing available. Financing charges may apply.</strong><br data-start=157 data-end=160 /><strong data-start=160 data-end=200>Stock #WPB19486 – Incoming Inventory</strong></p><p data-start=204 data-end=510>Arriving soon! This <strong data-start=224 data-end=248>2016 Porsche Macan S</strong> is a premium compact SUV finished in a <strong data-start=288 data-end=342>stunning Blue exterior over Black leather interior</strong>, with <strong data-start=349 data-end=367>only 44,096 km</strong>. This vehicle is <strong data-start=385 data-end=420>accident-free, hail damage-free</strong>, and presents a rare opportunity to own a low-mileage, well-maintained Porsche Macan S.</p><p data-start=512 data-end=764>🔹 <strong data-start=515 data-end=543>3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 | AWD</strong><br data-start=543 data-end=546 />🔹 <strong data-start=549 data-end=585>Accident-Free & Hail Damage-Free</strong><br data-start=585 data-end=588 />🔹 <strong data-start=591 data-end=633>Blue Exterior / Black Leather Interior</strong><br data-start=633 data-end=636 />🔹 <strong data-start=639 data-end=674>Low Kilometers – Only 44,096 km</strong><br data-start=674 data-end=677 />🔹 <strong data-start=680 data-end=719>1-Year Powertrain Warranty Included</strong><br data-start=719 data-end=722 />🔹 <strong data-start=725 data-end=764>Extended Warranty Options Available</strong></p><p data-start=766 data-end=957>🚗 <strong data-start=769 data-end=911>Incoming inventory – This vehicle is currently awaiting its Out of Province Inspection, Mechanical Fitness Assessment, and full detailing.</strong> Secure it now before its listed more widely!</p><hr data-start=959 data-end=962 /><p data-start=964 data-end=1144>💰 <strong data-start=967 data-end=991>Price: $43,900 + GST </strong><em data-start=1238 data-end=1289>Financing available. Financing charges may apply.</em><br data-start=991 data-end=994 />📍 <strong data-start=997 data-end=1029>Viewings by Appointment Only</strong><br data-start=1029 data-end=1032 />🌐 <a class= href=http://www.faganauto.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1035 data-end=1078>www.faganauto.ca</a><br data-start=1078 data-end=1081 />📞 Contact us today to reserve your private viewing once ready!</p><p data-start=91 data-end=170> </p><p data-start=1146 data-end=1289><strong data-start=1146 data-end=1187>Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB</strong><br data-start=1187 data-end=1190 /><em data-start=1190 data-end=1235>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST</em><br data-start=1235 data-end=1238 /><em data-start=1238 data-end=1289>Financing available. Financing charges may apply.</em></p>

2017 Porsche Macan

43,096 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12558341

2017 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,096KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A52HLB19486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,096 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Porsche Macan S – Only 44,096 km | $43,900 + GST Financing available. Financing charges may apply.
Stock #WPB19486 – Incoming Inventory

Arriving soon! This 2016 Porsche Macan S is a premium compact SUV finished in a stunning Blue exterior over Black leather interior, with only 44,096 km. This vehicle is accident-free, hail damage-free, and presents a rare opportunity to own a low-mileage, well-maintained Porsche Macan S.

🔹 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 | AWD
🔹 Accident-Free & Hail Damage-Free
🔹 Blue Exterior / Black Leather Interior
🔹 Low Kilometers – Only 44,096 km
🔹 1-Year Powertrain Warranty Included
🔹 Extended Warranty Options Available

🚗 Incoming inventory – This vehicle is currently awaiting its Out of Province Inspection, Mechanical Fitness Assessment, and full detailing. Secure it now before it's listed more widely!

💰 Price: $43,900 + GST Financing available. Financing charges may apply.
📍 Viewings by Appointment Only
🌐 www.faganauto.ca
📞 Contact us today to reserve your private viewing once ready!

 

Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST
Financing available. Financing charges may apply.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2017 Porsche Macan S for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Porsche Macan S 43,096 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Buick Encore Convenience 117,755 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi S3 Technik for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Audi S3 Technik 47,627 KM $41,988 + tax & lic

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2017 Porsche Macan