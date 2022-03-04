Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Macan

95,300 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1649887743
  2. 1649887744
  3. 1649887781
  4. 1649887780
  5. 1649887780
  6. 1649887780
  7. 1649887780
  8. 1649887780
  9. 1649887780
  10. 1649887780
  11. 1649887780
  12. 1649887780
  13. 1649887743
  14. 1649887780
  15. 1649887781
  16. 1649887781
  17. 1649887781
  18. 1649887780
  19. 1649887780
  20. 1649887780
Contact Seller

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8459418
  • Stock #: B60498
  • VIN: WP1AF2A5XHLB60498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo has 95,300 kms from new. Fully equipped with Premium Package Plus including front ventilated and heated seating, panorammic roof, front and rear cameras, Sport Chrono Package, PDLS Plus, Carbon fiber trim and steering wheel with over $18,000 in added options. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2010 Chevrolet Corve...
 23,400 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
2007 Land Rover Rang...
 157,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A7 Technik
 62,500 KM
$56,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory