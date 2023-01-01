$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
60,289KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434849
- Stock #: J22629A
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT3HS808621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,289 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 60,289 kms. Stock number J22629A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
