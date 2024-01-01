Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 42293 <br/>Lot #: 115 <br/>Reserve Price: $16,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 RAM 1500

206,724 KM

Details Description

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11841962
  2. 11841962
  3. 11841962
  4. 11841962
  5. 11841962
  6. 11841962
  7. 11841962
  8. 11841962
  9. 11841962
  10. 11841962
  11. 11841962
  12. 11841962
  13. 11841962
  14. 11841962
  15. 11841962
  16. 11841962
  17. 11841962
  18. 11841962
  19. 11841962
  20. 11841962
  21. 11841962
  22. 11841962
  23. 11841962
  24. 11841962
  25. 11841962
  26. 11841962
  27. 11841962
  28. 11841962
  29. 11841962
  30. 11841962
  31. 11841962
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,724KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT1HS705327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42293
  • Mileage 206,724 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 42293
Lot #: 115
Reserve Price: $16,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT ONE TRIP OPEN SIDE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 SHIPPING CONTAINER 20FT ONE TRIP OPEN SIDE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 113,255 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 95,661 KM $20,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500